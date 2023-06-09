Kristine Hermosa Stuns The Internet With Her *Ethereal* Bridal Fashion Show Look

Kristine Hermosa just sent the Twittersphere (and a lot of her loyal fans) into a spiral after she strutted the runway of the Unveil Bridal Fashion Show, looking absolutely radiant in a stunning champagne ball gown. Just look at her, and you’ll understand what the commotion was all about!

Courtesy of fashion designer Haydee Garcia, a fully beaded dress embellished with ceramic glass beads and Swarovski crystals was worn by the 39-year-old celebrity mom. Hairstylist Renz Pangilinan locked her tresses in a half-up ‘do, while makeup artist Mickey See highlighted her timeless beauty with a glowy and bronzed makeup look.

In a post featuring the official photos lensed by Nice Print Photo, netizens showered Kristine with compliments, pointing out how she aged so gracefully. She also topped Twitter trends last night, proof of the actress’ unwavering star status despite years of being inactive in showbiz.

Kristine is often hailed as one of the most beautiful faces in the country, a star who skyrocketed to fame after her portrayal of memorable characters in various dramas Pangako Sa 'Yo and Sana'y Wala Nang Wakas. She's been married to actor Oyo Boy Sotto for twelve years, and they've been blessed with four children.

You certainly look beautiful as ever, Kristine!