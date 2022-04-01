Kryz Uy Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump In A ~*Dreamy*~ Maternity Shoot

Maternity fashion is having a moment, as seen on expectant moms from the likes of Hollywood superstar Rihanna to our very own local actresses Winwyn Marquez and Dimples Romana. These stunning mothers-to-be are confidently flaunting their burgeoning bellies, booking the best fashion photographers and glam teams to help them document the special milestone. The latest to join this year’s club? Social media maven Kryz Uy, who announced her pregnancy to baby number two in November last year.

As her due date nears, Slater Young’s gorgeous wife made sure to give her followers a glimpse of her pregnancy, similar to what she did almost two years ago when she was still carrying her firstborn Scottie. She posted a vlog that showcased the behind-the-scenes of her ethereal portraits, all of which proudly display her baby bump in the most fashionable way possible.

The interesting part? They produced everything from the comfort of their very own home a.k.a. Skypod—the Young family’s famed residence at Cebu. “It was so fun to do this again the second time around, most especially because Scottie was there to give everyone the best mood! It felt amazing to work with such a talented team once again and to feel pretty and glammed up in the middle of my third trimester. A different feeling, and a welcome one indeed!” the influencer wrote.

Below, see some of our favorite shots from Kryz’s maternity shoot:

So beautiful! Kryz has yet to post about the entire set on Instagram, so if you’re interested to check out the rest of the stunning photographs, catch them and some snippets of behind-the-scenes here:

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

