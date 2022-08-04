We Can't Stop Double-Tapping on Kylie Padilla's ~*Edgy*~ Outfits In Switzerland

Not that you need another reminder that ‘90s fashion is back in a big way, but it’s true—from Y2K accessories to slip dresses! One other notable style that has been making waves recently is grunge fashion, which takes cues from the early aughts’ rebellious music scene.

One celebrity who's been sporting this aesthetic is Kylie Padilla, who is currently in Switzerland to film a movie with fellow actor Gerald Anderson. Aside from the picturesque backdrops, we can’t help but notice how she incorporates grunge fashion into her off-duty OOTDs, often spotted in all-black looks that are anything but boring! Below, check out some of Kylie's coolest ‘fits in Switzerland.

Kylie Padilla's Cool and Edgy OOTDs in Switzerland:

1. No grunge fashion roundup is ever complete without a pair of Converse sneakers. Kylie teamed hers with a simple yet chic black tank top plus a pair of high-waisted mom jeans.

Continue reading below ↓

2. A crowd favorite among the style muses of the ‘90s (think legendary Kate Moss), a black leather jacket is a surefire way to add an edgy vibe to your look. Finishing off her cool OOTD, Kylie paired it with oval sunglasses that perfectly frames her face.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

3. If you’re a fan of ‘90s music icon Kurt Cobain, then you’ll know a cozy cardigan is a staple in his concert outfits! It totally got us reminiscing when the celebrity mom braved Switzerland’s cold temps in an oversized wool cardigan layered over a mock neck brown sweater.

Continue reading below ↓

4. Kylie’s airport style is cozy yet cool! She looked effortlessly stylish in another grungy leather jacket paired with distressed jeans when she landed in Switzerland.

Continue reading below ↓

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

Cosmopolitan Philippines is now on Quento! to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Cosmo and your favorite websites!