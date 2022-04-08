OMG! Kylie Verzosa’s Casual Black Outfit While Grocery Shopping Is ~*So Expensive*~

If you thought Kylie Verzosa is too fab for a grocery run, consider yourself corrected. Similar to other celebs donning stylish pieces while doing grocery shopping, the eternally fashionable actress and beauty queen was decked out in an edgy all-black number featuring a halter top and a pair of high-waist flare pants while stocking up on pantry essentials. Mind you, this isn't your average monochromatic 'fit! Her grocery OOTD was in fact peppered with covetable designer pieces, too. Check them out below.

Continue reading below ↓

Kylie's choice of arm candy was a Chanel Mini Flap Bag in silver metallic lambskin, and injecting a grungy vibe to her laidback look is a pair of combat boots from Prada.

Chanel Silver Metallic Quilted Lambskin Rectangular Mini Flap Bag, $4400 (approximately P226,831), CHANEL

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Prada Monolith leather ankle boots, €1,250 (approximately P69,932), PRADA

Did you know that Kylie was an achiever back when she was in school? Yup! And she channeled that geek chic energy with a classic pair of aviator specs courtesy of Tom Ford.

Tom Ford Titanium Optical, USD$795 (approximately P41,033), TOM FORD

Continue reading below ↓

Also spotted on her wrists is a covet-worthy timepiece: Rolex Explorer II gifted by her beau Jake Cuenca on her birthday.

Rolex Explorer II, P506,500, ROLEX

Not even headphones can ruin the former beauty queen’s style game, as seen on her ultra-cool noise-cancelling gadget.

Continue reading below ↓

WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphone, P7,999, SONY

While her accessories certainly amounted to a hefty sum, Kylie proves that she can don budget-friendly pieces too. Case in point: Would you believe that the exact halter top she’s wearing costs only P295?

Blake Halter Top, P295, CLOTHES FOR BREAKFAST

Continue reading below ↓

Feel free to channel your inner goth chic with similar bottoms from that worn by Kylie. We're all for that leg-lengthening magic!

Pvara High Waist Flare Pants, P2,573, LOVE, BONITO

The overall cost of Kylie’s grocery ‘fit? A whopping P852, 590—give or take! Talk about keeping things low-key yet luxurious.

Continue reading below ↓

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

READ MORE FROM COSMO:

10 ~*Super Sexy*~ Ways To Pose In A Bikini, As Seen On Kylie Verzosa

Here's Why Jake Cuenca Won't Watch Kylie Verzosa's Sex Scenes In 'My Husband, My Lover'

Kylie Verzosa: 'I was diagnosed as clinically depressed'

Cosmopolitan Philippines is now on Quento! to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Cosmo and your favorite websites!