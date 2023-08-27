We're Completely Obsessed With Lovi Poe's ~*Romantic*~ Bridal Look

On August 26, 2023, Lovi Poe and Monty Blencowe tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at the luxury Cliveden House estate in Berkshire. Fitting for an English countryside bride, Lovi chose a *romantic* statement gown and we're loving every detail of her look!

As she got ready, Lovi wore a long-sleeved robe with lace detailing on the sleeves and décolletage to keep the morning chill away. She added a bit of sparkle to her look with a pair of eye-catching statement earrings.

To complement Lovi's romantic gown, makeup artist Robbie Pinera chose to keep her wedding makeup clean and simple. Lovi went for a latte makeup look, which is all about using caffeine-inspired hues on the eyes, lips, and cheeks to create a warm, ~*bronzy*~ look. "It's basically just extremely bronze-y makeup [with] intense, smoky brown eyes, really light face makeup, and more of a natural lip," makeup artist Danielle Estrada told Bustle. She kept her hair simple yet elegant with a low bun—a classic choice indeed!

Lovi walked down the aisle in an elaborate wedding dress by fashion designer Patricia Santos Yao. Styled by her close friend (and bridesmaid!) Adrianne Concepcion, the delicate lace overlay from her slightly puffy full sleeves to her high neckline were a more subtle and demure cover on top of the flattering strapless gown. We love the open-finger glove and buttoned-up sleeves details, with the sleeve attached via a ring on her middle finger. It's giving period drama vibes!

Lovi chose a dramatic keyhole back style, which we *adore*. The flaired skirt and Cathedrale train added movement to her gown, and was paired with an equally regal Cathedrale veil featuring exquisite lace detailing to weigh it down.

"I wanna savor this moment,” the bride emotionally shared as she walked down the aisle to meet her soon-to-be husband—who was also shedding tears of joy while standing beside the officiant. Aww!

We can't wait to discover more details of Lovi's bridal look. Stay tuned as we update this story!

Congratulations on your special day, Lovi and Monty!