Aww, Lovi Poe Did Something ~*Special*~ To Include Her Dad On Her Wedding Day

ICYMI, Lovi Poe and Monty Blencowe tied the knot on August 26, 2023 in front of their close friends and family at the luxurious Cliveden House in Berkshire, England.

Using the hashtag #LoviGoesFullMonty to commemorate their special day, their loved ones made sure to capture many precious moments of the intimate wedding ceremony. From hard-launching their relationship in 2019 (at the Royal Ascot, no less!) to getting married in 2023, the couple have made their long-distance relationship work.

Of course, the Poe siblings made their presence known at the ceremony: DJ Ron Poe was among the notable guest list, senator Grace Poe was part of the bridal entourage, and her son Brian sharing this touching IG Reel to welcome Monty to the family:

However, one renowned Poe was sadly absent—Lovi's late father, Fernando Poe Jr. Commonly referred to as "Da King" or FPJ, the showbiz industry icon passed away in December 2004, but the bride made sure to include him on her special day.

Lovi's bridal bouquet was absolutely stunning, and the selection of various colored roses—from white, to blush, to burgundy, and more—was definitely a reference to her husband's roots (English rose, anybody?). But it wasn't just an elegant arrangement of flowers.

Based on the IG Stories of wedding filmmaker Leo Nicolas, a heart-shaped locket hanging from a gold chain was wrapped around and on top of the gold ribbon holding the flowers together. Inside the locket is a black-and-white photograph of a young Fernando Poe Jr., and the engraving on the left reads "TE AMO" (Spanish for "I love you").

We're so happy that the bride had both her mom and dad present to witness her big day. Congratulations, Lovi and Monty!