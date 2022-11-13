We Can’t Stop Double-Tapping On Maine Mendoza’s ~Classy~ OOTDs In Europe

Different day, different slay: Such is the mantra of Kapuso star Maine Mendoza, who has taken the opportunity to don the chicest OOTDs on her ongoing trip to Europe with her fiancé Arjo Atayde. It’s Maine’s first international trip after her grand engagement with her beau—so it comes as no surprise that the 27-year-old Eat Bulaga breakout star has been serving an array of ensembles, flaunting her collection of gorgeous Chanel bags! The verdict? She’s having the best vacation ever, accompanied by her perfect wardrobe.

Below, take inspo from the stylish actress for your next getaway.

Maine Mendoza’s Chic Europe OOTDs:

1. For the most recent look in Maine’s vacay wardrobe, she sported a hot pink button-down shirt paired with a denim cap and jeans. Her low-key ‘fit is punctuated by her accessory du jour: a Chanel Rainbow Metallic Flap Bag that sparkles under the heat waves.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

2. To achieve a sportier silhouette, the comedienne reached out for an oversized puffer jacket, accessorized with yet another gorgeous arm candy: a Chanel Teal Quilted Patent Leather & Plexi Old Medium Boy Bag in navy blue.

3. Maine proves that going-out style doesn’t have to be complicated, thanks to her cozy co-ords that seem to blend well with her picturesque backdrop.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

4. Black will never go out in style, as evidenced by Maine’s edgy casual ‘fit consisting of a denim jacket and leather pants, accessorized with a Chanel Business Affinity Backpack.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

5. For a museum stroll, Maine gave her turtleneck top a fun, formal feel with an oversized blazer and trousers in a brown hue. Here, she’s wearing a stylish classic: a medium-sized white Chanel Classic handbag with light gold hardware.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

6. Proving her penchant for timeless bags, Maine showed up with a black Chanel Classic Flap handbag in her OOTD snap in front of the Eiffel Tower, dressed in an ensemble inspired by the dark academia aesthetic.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

7. Braving the cold temps in a comfy yet stylish ‘fit made up of long coat, leather pants, and funky top, she overhauled the minimal sartorial effort with another eye-catching Classic Flap Handbag. This time, it’s in a dark green hue that matches her chic beanie hat.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.