These Are Maja Salvador's Most *Stylish* Pregnancy Outfits So Far

Maja Salvador is going to be a mama soon! The actress announced her pregnancy with her first child with Rambo Nuñez in December 2023. (ICYDK, they are expecting a girl a.k.a little Maja!) Since then, she's been proudly showing off her growing baby bump, and we can’t help but adore her maternity outfits!

Ahead, we compiled Maja Salvador's most stylish pregnancy OOTDs so far:

For Valentine's Day and her first wedding anniversary date with hubby Rambo Nuñez, Maja stepped out in an off-shoulder white dress, looking elegant as ever. ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Pregnancy glow is real, and Maja is here to prove it! The expectant mama looked absolutely ~*radiant*~ at her baby's sex reveal party wearing a white boho-style maxi dress. CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now Maja is not a regular mom —s he's a cool mom! Months into her pregnancy, the dancing queen made a surprise appearance on Eat Bulaga, rocking an all-red outfit while performing her latest single "Sugal". ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Maternity fashion can be both comfy and cute, as shown here by the blooming mama who wore a matching pink set of hoodie with sweatpants. Spicing things up, Maja flaunted her baby bump in this pink suit OOTD with a black bralette. ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Maja looked immaculate in this 1945-themed black-and-white ensemble. ICYDK, Maja recently attended the press conference of K-drama Gyeongseong Creature in Thailand, where she met her crush Park Seo-joon, no biggie!

Looking forward to see more of your pregnancy outfits, Maja!