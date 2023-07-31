We're So In Love With Maja Salvador's ~*Romantic*~ Bridal Look

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez got married on July 31, 2023, in Bali, Indonesia. We're blessed to see what Maja wore to her wedding. We're loving every detail of her look!

Maja walked down the aisle in an elegant wedding dress by Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad. From the delicate lace work to the flattering bustier, the romantic details are simply breathtaking.

The beautiful veil is another story! Take a look at the exquisite embroidery. This is a work of art.

To complement Maja's romantic wedding dress, makeup artist Denise Ochoa chose to keep her beauty look clean and simple. As we can see here, Maja sports a no-makeup look, with the spotlight on her glowing complexion. For her hair, Jay Wee kept it elegant with a low bun. A classic choice indeed.

We can't wait to have more details of Maja's bridal look. Stay tuned as we update this story!

Best wishes, Maja and Rambo!