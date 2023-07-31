Sorry, no results were found for
We're So In Love With Maja Salvador's ~*Romantic*~ Bridal Look

She looks perfect!
by Ira Nopuente | Just now
You Have To See Maja Salvador's Romantic Bridal Look
PHOTO: Pat Dy
Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez got married on July 31, 2023, in Bali, Indonesia. We're blessed to see what Maja wore to her wedding. We're loving every detail of her look!

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez wedding
Instagram/rambonunez

Maja walked down the aisle in an elegant wedding dress by Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad. From the delicate lace work to the flattering bustier, the romantic details are simply breathtaking.

Maja Salvador in a Zuhair Murad wedding gown
Pat Dy

The beautiful veil is another story! Take a look at the exquisite embroidery. This is a work of art.

Maja Salvador wedding gown
Pat Dy
To complement Maja's romantic wedding dress, makeup artist Denise Ochoa chose to keep her beauty look clean and simple. As we can see here, Maja sports a no-makeup look, with the spotlight on her glowing complexion. For her hair, Jay Wee kept it elegant with a low bun. A classic choice indeed.

Maja Salvador wedding look
Nelwin Uy
We can't wait to have more details of Maja's bridal look. Stay tuned as we update this story!

Best wishes, Maja and Rambo!

