The Best Dressed Couples At The Preview Ball 2023

Tonight's Preview Ball black carpet was undeniably rolled out for a plethora of impeccably dressed celebrities. The guests, made up of Manila's most stylish influencers and celebs, showed up dressed to the nines—wearing everything white from hubadera dresses to sharp suits.

Ofc, we took note of the couples who walked down the carpet together, complementing each other's outfits in what seemed to be the best ~date night~ idea. Below, our top picks for the best dressed couples of Preview Ball 2023.

The most stylish couples at the Preview Ball 2023:



1. Heaven Peralejo and Marco Gallo

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

2. Issa Pressman and James Reid

3. Kat Ramnani and Christian Bautista

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

4. Dr. Aivee and Z Teo

5. Alodia Gosengfiao and Christopher Quimbo

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

6. Alvin Liwanag and JP Arrieta