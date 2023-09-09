Sorry, no results were found for
Style

The Best Dressed Couples At The Preview Ball 2023

Talk about the ultimate date night!
by Cass Lazaro | 3 hours ago
best dressed couples preview ball 2023
PHOTO: Nice Print Photo
Featured

Tonight's Preview Ball black carpet was undeniably rolled out for a plethora of impeccably dressed celebrities. The guests, made up of Manila's most stylish influencers and celebs, showed up dressed to the nines—wearing everything white from hubadera dresses to sharp suits.

Ofc, we took note of the couples who walked down the carpet together, complementing each other's outfits in what seemed to be the best ~date night~ idea. Below, our top picks for the best dressed couples of Preview Ball 2023.

The most stylish couples at the Preview Ball 2023:


1. Heaven Peralejo and Marco Gallo

Heaven Peralejo and Marco Gallo
Nice Print Photo
2. Issa Pressman and James Reid

yassi pressman and james reid
Nice Print Photo

3. Kat Ramnani and Christian Bautista

christian bautista and wife
Nice Print Photo
4. Dr. Aivee and Z Teo

dr aivee and z teo
Nice Print Photo

5. Alodia Gosengfiao and Christopher Quimbo

alodia gosengfiao and husband
Nice Print Photo
6. Alvin Liwanag and JP Arrieta

john paul arrieta
Nice Print Photo

