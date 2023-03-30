The Most Stylish Couples We Spotted At The Star Magical Prom 2023

You know you’re a power couple when all eyes are on your perfectly coordinated prom outfits! This year’s most adorable couples wore the most fabulous Bridgerton-themed ensembles together, and they look nothing short of amazing.

Vying for the coveted titles of prom king and queen, here are our favorite duos who have stolen the show as the evening’s most stylish.

Most Stylish Couples At Star Magical Prom 2023:

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano

DonBelle were total head-turners in the ivory carpet, donning black and white ensembles that pair well together. Donny wore a black suit with dapper lace detailing, while his on-screen ladylove looked elegant in a feather dress accessorized with gorgeous diamonds.

Ricci Rivero and Andrea Brillantes

The couple who arguably have this year's most popular proposal showed up in matching ivory outfits, showcasing their sartorial chops with their glimmering suit and gown OOTDs.

Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz

Another feather-adorned star is Francine, who sweetly posed for a cute couple pic with her on-screen beau Seth.

Jeremiah Lisbo and Kaori Oinuma

The duo beamed side by side on the ivory carpet, with Kaori stunning everyone with her off-shoulder pink frock and Jeremiah coordinating with a neutral-colored suit.

Aljon Mendoza and Jayda

Blue is the color of the night for adorable duo Aljon and Jayda, who showed up in stunning ensembles of the same hue.

Brent Manalo and Vivoree Esclito

PBB Alum Vivoree isn't afraid of the spotlight, donning an embroidered sheer dress that paired perfectly with her date's dapper suit.