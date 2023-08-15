Nadine Lustre Was A *Total Stunner* At The FAMAS Awards 2023 In A Modern Filipiniana Gown

Nadine Lustre adds another feather to her cap as she wins Best Actress at the 71st FAMAS Awards for her performance in Greed. For the ceremony, she was dressed in an terno gown akin to glistening trophy, as designed by Rajo Laurel.

Dressed by her faithful stylist Lyn Alumno, Nadine was a vision in silver fringe. The dress, which was a featured piece in the designer's latest couture collection, had structured butterfly sleeves and a floor-grazing skirt. The actress was an iridescent sight at every swivel and turn, and adding an extra shimmer were dainty monochromatic accessories from Miladay Jewels.

For her beauty look, makeup artist Jelly Eugenio brushed on a movie star glow with a soft cut-crease on her lids and a juicy nude pout. Hairstylist Paul Nebres capped off the elegant ensemble by pulling her tresses back in a tight bun.

Absolutely gorgeous, Nadine! Congratulations on the well-deserved award!

