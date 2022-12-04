Nadine Lustre Just Launched An Online Shop Where You Can Buy Her Pre-Loved Items

We love Nadine Lustre's super chic and sultry looks and there’s no denying that she is one style icon! If you've ever wanted to take home a piece of Nadine's enviable wardrobe, now's your chance as Nadine just launched an online shop where you can cop the actress' pre-loved items!

On December 4, Nadine announced in an Instagram post that her new shop is now live! Further sweetening the deal, Nadine's signature fragrance, Luster, is now on sale at 50% off.

Nadine's pre-loved items include bodycon dresses, crop tops, denim, sweaters, and so much more. What's particularly great about it is that the items are reasonably priced, from P450 up to P5,000.

Here's a quick look at what's currently on sale:

Nadine last held an online sale of her pre-loved items in June 2020. Nadine's account is still online where you can see some of the pieces that the actress put up for sale but noted that the store is closed "indefinitely."

