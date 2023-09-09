Sam Pinto Made Her Red Carpet *Comeback* In A Daring Sheer Dress And She Totally Killed It

Sam Pinto stepped out for the Preview Ball 2023 last night and looked incredible in a sheer gown. The actress, who made her redblack carpet comeback after six years, sent tongues wagging in an audacious look styled by Johnny Hasil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Pinto-Semerad (@sampinto_)

Johnny spoke to Cosmo.ph to divulge the deets of the daring look, which was made by Sabrina’s Couture and featured a rhinestone mesh top and skirt adorned with thousands of ostrich feathers. “The story behind the gown is evident in Sam’s persona,” he shared. “She embodies a beach lifestyle, which is why we’ve chosen mesh to accentuate her curves, revealing her sensuality in an elegant manner.”

In the beauty department, makeup artist Nikki Duque proved the perennial power of a rosy lip, while hairstylist Emman Bautista took care of the actress’ glorious-looking bob.

In a chat with Cosmo, Sam also alluded her bold look to her showbiz return, saying it’s "very bold, daring, and confident"—and we couldn't agree more. You killed it, Sam!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosmopolitan Philippines (@cosmopolitan_philippines)