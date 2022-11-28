These Celebs Wore The *Sexiest* Outfits At The Star Magical Christmas Event 2022

ICYMI, Star Magic’s biggest and brightest stars were in attendance at the Star Magical Christmas 2022 thanksgiving event to celebrate the holiday season, and they strutted down the white carpet in their chic Yuletide-inspired ensembles. While some celebs dressed in their *cute* Christmas-themed outfits, several personalities decided to go the sultry route and brought out their sexiest looks!

Below, we round up all the stars who wore the most ~daring~ outfits on the Star Magical Christmas 2022 white carpet.

The Sexiest Looks From The Star Magical Christmas 2022 Event

Maymay Entrata

Maymay Entrata never fails to turn heads with her sartorial choices, and her latest ensemble was no different. The singer-actress donned a Joseph Palma corset dress that accentuated her bod, and to complete the look, she made sure to team it with a pair of glittery sock boots. Wow!

Instagram/starmagicphils

Kaila Estrada

Kaila’s usual OOTDs may include a pair of sneakers and comfy workout clothes, but she has proved time and time again that she’s *game* to experiment with her style! Case in point: The Viral Scandal actress wore a cream-colored silk skirt with a fully encrusted bandeau by Ushi Sato to the holiday affair, and she looked like she came straight out of a fairytale.

Instagram/kailaestrada

Barbie Imperial

Barbie Imperial has always had an affinity for the color red. In fact, she even dyed her hair the same color earlier this year! At the Star Magical Christmas event, she once again channeled her sexier side with a Julianne Syjuco beaded column gown in the most beautiful red hue, which was topped off with ankle-wrap stiletto heels.

Instagram/niceprintphoto

Janella Salvador

Janella looked every bit like a movie character in a Gian Henderson ensemble on the white carpet. She finished off the look with a bold red lip and long dark locks true to her role as Valentina in the latest adaptation of Mars Ravelo’s Darna.

Instagram/niceprintphoto

Loisa Andalio

Straight from her anniversary trip with longtime boyfriend Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio was a ~sultry goddess~ at the thanksgiving event in her white Just Bonita gown, which she finished off with long, wavy tresses and a nude-orange lippie!

Instagram/niceprintphoto

