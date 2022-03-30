Swimsuit OOTDs Of Alice Dixson, Geneva Cruz, And Other Celeb Moms That Prove 40 Is The New Sexy

Time goes by, but it might not be the case for this crop of local actresses who, beyond their mesmerizing talents, don’t even seem to age. Bringing beauty and brains as well as years of experience to the table, these women in their 40s and early 50s are gorgeously owning up to their bodies, posing in swimsuit outfits that are the age-defying equivalent of a mic drop.

While we’re scouring their feeds for workout and skincare routines responsible for supercharging their genes, we can’t help but be in awe of their stunning seaside snaps! Below, check out our favorite swimsuit moments from these positively ageless women.

Stunning swimsuit OOTDs of ageless celebrities:

1. Ina Raymundo

Starting it off with the ever-glowing Ina, who looks almost exactly the same as she did when she first graced magazine covers in the ‘90s. Now 46, she proves her timeless sex appeal with an itsy-bitsy jungle printed maillot.

2. Aubrey Miles

Troy Montero is definitely one lucky man to be with Aubrey, who is unapologetically confident at 40! The actress-model, who certainly has a que sera sera attitude, is a vision in a neutral-colored two piece number.

3. Geneva Cruz

Sure, 45-year-old Geneva is in the business of looking good, but it’s been three decades since she launched her showbiz career, and she’s still looking as fabulous as ever. Here, look at her flaunting her sensational figure in a rose pink bikini.

4. Rachel Alejandro

Rachel has an absolutely rockin’ body at 48, but her secret is ol’ fashioned hard work: tons of water, sunblock, and of course, workout. Here, a proof of her top-form physique clad in a one-shoulder vintage suit.

5. Regine Tolentino

Showcasing her sculpted abs and hourglass figure is dancing diva Regine, who is a proud mom of two at 41. She has definitely convinced us to don a monochromatic look for our next beach getaway with her dainty white bikini.

6. Sunshine Cruz

Recently speaking up on defying how a woman her age should dress, 44-year-old Sunshine lets her beach fit speaks for itself: A look at her in a strapless black one-piece is absolutely worthy of a double take.

7. Alice Dixson

Getting older with grace? Count Alice in—she looks prettier than ever at 52 in her mismatched white and yellow swimwear. At this point, we're convinced she knows her way to the fountain of youth.

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

