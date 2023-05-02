Sydney Sweeney Is Looking Every Bit An *Unbothered* Main Character At Met Gala 2023

Sydney Sweeney just walked the 2023 Met Gala red carpet serving in a doll-like pink and black Miu Miu gown, and we need to immediately turn our attention to the images because WOW:

Sydney’s first Met Gala was last year and she nailed her look in a strapless white corset Tory Burch gown that actually turned into a minidress! Relive the greatness here:

When she’s not super glam on fashion’s biggest night, Sydney is out here promoting her upcoming rom-com with Glen Powell, which has been the subject of LOTS of speculation on Twitter (IYKYK ????). However, TMZ recently shut down rumors that there was something more going on between these two, with multiple sources confirming to the outlet that Sydney is still with her fiancé Jonathan Davino and that they’re still engaged. As TMZ put it, “All is well between them” and any flirting (see the below video if you’d like to read into vibes) is tied to the rom-com.

Back in 2022, Sydney told Cosmopolitan (hi) that she simply doesn’t date celebs, saying, “I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest.”

Fair ’nuff!

This story originally appeared on Cosmopolitan.com.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.