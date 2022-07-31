We Spotted The *Prettiest* Ball Gowns At The GMA Thanksgiving Gala’s Red Carpet

ICYDK, the highly anticipated GMA Thanksgiving Gala was held at Shangri-La the Fort today, July 30, 2022. Celebrating the network’s 72nd anniversary, several of the network's celebs showed up in their most *glamorous* Old Hollywood looks.

The GMA Thanksgiving Gala was filled with extravagant ‘fits, but these five ~*stylish*~ stars were among our top faves as they reminded us of our favorite fairytale princesses growing up! Check out the princess-worthy ball gowns we definitely fell in love with below:

1. Ysabel Ortega

Ysabel channeled the iconic Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn in this glitzed-out strapless gown that's classy yet minimalist. Walking the red carpet with her date, Miguel Tanfelix, the two looked like they came straight out of a fairytale.

IMAGE Instagram/sparklegmaartistcenter

2. Sofia Pablo

The 16-year-old Prima Donnas star graced the red carpet wearing an AJ Javier gown featuring a black top in velvet and a ball skirt embellished with 33,000 crystals! Her vintage-inspired look is definitely something any girl would love to wear to a ball.

IMAGE Twitter/GMANews

3. Ashley Ortega

Frozen Love lead star Ashley Ortega stunned the crowd in her Renee Salud ball gown that features a sweetheart neckline, which she paired with long satin gloves that give off a fairytale-worthy look. What a princess moment!

IMAGE Instagram/sparklegmaartistcenter

4. Zephanie

The Gen Z pop star looked like royalty in her dazzling Mak Tumang dress that's intricately embellished. She topped off her look with a dainty bow adorning her hair, which makes for a perfect accessory if you're going for a princessy vibe.

IMAGE Instagram/gmanetwork

5. Hailey Mendes

The Happy ToGetHer actress looked breathtaking in her black velvet ball gown, which she teamed with a matching pair of gloves and silver drop-down earrings. We love how she kept things minimal and chic!

IMAGE Instagram/sparklegmaartistcenter

The GMA Gala Night’s red carpet was surely filled with a lot of stunning looks. Which one's your fave?

This story originally appeared on Candymag.com.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

