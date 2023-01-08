Kylie Verzosa Is Giving Off *IDGAF* Vibes In Her No-Pants Dinner OOTD And We’re Here For It

At this point, we’ve seen Kylie Verzosa rock, well, just about every hubadera outfit you can think of—from classic LBDs to neutral swimsuits! Just recently, the former Miss International titleholder demonstrated that she’s never been one to steer away from risks as she stepped out in a velvet bustier bodysuit sans any bottoms, a clear indication that she has caught the bug for the so-called "no-pants" trend.

ICYDK, it’s the latest It-girl trend to hit runways and celebs’ wardrobes alike, beloved by style mavens such as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid for its illusion that the wearer has nothing on underneath. “Dinner date for one,” Kylie wrote, showcasing her stylish ‘fit. She added a touch of classic glam by layering her suit with a transparent coat, further accessorizing it with stunning diamond necklace and earrings.

In the beauty department, she opted for neutral, barely-there makeup while keeping her tresses in a messy bun for that effortlessly chic look. So gorgeous!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

watch now

Would you take on Kylie's bold, no-pants style?

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

TRENDING NOW:

LOL! Pia Wurtzbach Draws Laughs For Her *NSFW* Post About Being Thrown On Bed

Elisse Joson Called McCoy De Leon *The One* Weeks Before Breakup: 'I don't see anybody else'

It’s Official! Carlo Aquino Confirms He’s *Dating* Charlie Dizon