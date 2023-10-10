Nadine Lustre Is Making A Case For ~*Braless*~ OOTDs, And We Love Her For It

Nadine Lustre has been serving some truly *insane* lewks of late, from hubadera bikini snaps in her various beach getaways to her stylish Paris Fashion Week looks! Despite her eye-catching preppy looks, she’s one also to make a case for casual style—taking naked dressing up a notch by going braless. Props to the ~*Internet’s President*~, because we are so here for it!

Just recently, Nadine’s trusted derma Aivee Clinic has been sharing videos of the actress hitting their clinic sans bra, capturing the attention of netizens. Fans called her a ~trendsetter~, and gushed about being influenced to try naked dressing, too.

Below, check out her super sexy OOTDs: