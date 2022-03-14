Winwyn Marquez Is One Stunning Mom-To-Be In Her Latest ~*Hubadera*~ Maternity Shoot

Actress and beauty queen Winwyn Marquez is one gorgeous mom-to-be. After announcing her first pregnancy with her non-showbiz boyfriend last December, she has kept fans up to date with her maternity style and her latest glam photoshoots are hard to miss.

Fresh from her ethereal maternity shoot, the 2017 Reina Hispanoamericana titleholder graced our Instagram feeds once again with yet another photo series lensed by Next by Metrophoto. The stylized snaps, featuring the beautiful expectant mother in a two-piece black lingerie, certainly caught our attention. “Can’t wait to meet you my little one,” she captioned her jaw-dropping post.

Continue reading below ↓

The 29-year-old daughter of Alma Moreno and Joey Marquez opted for an au naturel look to enhance her pregnancy glow, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Pong Niu. Her tresses radiate an aura of confidence that rivals that of a goddess: The soft, sexy layers crafted by Darwin Siñel perfectly frame Winwyn's face. Overall, the whole monochromatic look complemented the neutral beige backdrop.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

You look amazing, Winwyn!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

READ MORE FROM COSMO:

Winwyn Marquez Looks *Ethereal* In Her Maternity Shoot

Jennylyn Mercado Shows Off Her Beautiful Baby Bump In A Bikini

Matteo Guidicelli Denies Sarah Geronimo Is Pregnant In Those New Year Pics: 'Hangin lang 'yon sa bundok'

Continue reading below ↓

Cosmopolitan Philippines is now on Quento! to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Cosmo and your favorite websites!