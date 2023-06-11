We're Convinced Selena Gomez's Hairstyle Will Give Us An *Instant* Facelift

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

Selena Gomez, thank you for a quick beauty update!

It turns out that she's been having the time of her life in Paris. According to Byrdie, Selena has been in the City of Light for the past two months. Her super successful cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, is now available in Sephora France.

During the launch, Selena showed up looking every bit chic. For her makeup, MUA Hung Vanngo created a smoky eye with bold liner and paired it with nude lips (all from Rare Beauty, ofc!). Her red mani is also making a case for giving nude manicures a break: Sel wants us to try something new, and we're THISCLOSE to grabbing a bottle of bright cherry polish.

Our favorite part of her look is her hairstyle. Hairstylist Dayaruci just gave us a peg to go for on days we need to add oomph to our look.

Selena has been our round-face champion for ages now, so it was natural for us to take notes. Seeing her wear a half-up half-down hairstyle convinced us we must try the same. The said hairstyle lifts her cheekbones, making her jawline look sharper and her overall features look snatched. The little Chanel bow is simply *chef's kiss*. If you have a round face shape, this hairstyle will help slim down full cheeks.

How To Get Selena Gomez's Face-Slimming Hairstyle

To get the look, apply a small amount of volumizing mousse to give your hair some body and grip. Take a section of hair from the crown of your head to your temples and gather it together at the back of your head. Position it higher to give the facelift effect.

Secure the gathered hair with a hair tie. Smooth out any loose strands to make it appear polished and clean. A hair stick is the perfect product for this or a fine-toothed comb spray with hairspray.

Ichikami Hair Styling Stick, P446

SHOPEE

You can also curl or straighten the remaining loose hair for added style. Add a pretty ribbon just like Self if you're willing to go extra. Easy peasy!

Here's a clip of Selena so you can see her look in full glory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo)

