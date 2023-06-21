Here's How You Can Create Your Own *Korean* AI Portrait That's Going Viral Online

There’s a specific *aesthetic* with Korean celebrities’ headshots that’s easily distinguishable–think light palettes, pastels, and a certain dainty quality. While there are plenty of studios that offer the service in South Korea, you don’t have to fly all the way out to Hallyu-land for a K-celeb-worthy portrait. Now, there’s AI to thank.

From TikTok content creators to local celebrities like Kryz Uy, users all over social media have been sporting Korean-inspired shots with the help of the Snow app. But how exactly do you make one for yourself?

What Is the Snow AI Profile App?

The brainchild of the South Korean company Snow Corporation, the Snow app is a camera-slash-editing smartphone software that makes use of custom beauty effects and filters, with options for high-grade edits. The app’s current much-used feature is its “AI Profile,” which generates light-toned and dainty portraits, much in the style of Korean celebrities’ professional headshots.

According to Smart Times Korea, the app attracted 200,000 paid users 15 days after its launch in January. In the Philippines, Snow currently ranks at the top of Apple App Store’s Photo and Video category.

GUIDE: How to Make Your Own Korean AI Profile Photo Using the Snow App

1. Download the SNOW - AI Profile app.

iPhone users can head on over to the App Store to install the Snow app. Meanwhile, Android owners can download it from the Google Play Store.

3. Tap “SNOW AI.”

After allowing access to your camera and photo gallery, swipe for the options found on the bottom and tap “SNOW AI.” There, you’ll be redirected to the “AI Profile” menu.

3. Tap “Begin now.”

The app will give you a sample of shots that are similar to what you’ll get after the whole process. Tap “Begin now” to get things rolling.

4. Read the disclaimers and tips.

As of the moment, the app states that it’s only offering femme AI portraits, with a more masculine option in the works. Snow also warns of potential “unsatisfactory” results, as like much of AI, the machine is still continuously learning.

On the same page, the app offers a few tips before tapping the “generate” button.

1. Only one person’s face may be included.

2. The more poses included, the better.

3. Complicated backgrounds or small faces may not be properly recognized.

4. You can choose how long it takes to receive the result.

5. You can purchase or earn jellies for free.

6. The AI cannot learn from multiple identical photos.

5. Upload 10 to 20 selfies.

Time to choose your best self-portraits. Snow suggests uploading selfies with clear facial features, from various angles, backgrounds, and expressions. For best results, avoid uploading group photos, full body photos, faces covered by masks or sunglasses, children, overexposed and black-and-white photos.

The app also states that uploaded photos are deleted immediately once the profile image is made.

6. Choose a payment option.

Unfortunately, the AI service comes attached with a price tag. While the standard option is grayed out, Snow offers an express service with 30 profile images ready in one hour for 660 “jellies” or P299. The app also offers ways to score free jellies through viewing ads and registering on its website.

7. Wait for your generated portraits.

Now it’s the waiting game. After you’ve followed your chosen service’s processing timeline, you’ll get your series of freshly-minted K-Drama-ready portraits. New profile photo, anyone?

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.