Creepy Or Cool? Kryz Uy Used AI And Looked Like A *K-Drama Actress*

It's the year of AI, and more and more people are getting access to its amazing functionalities.

Take Kryz Uy, for instance, who recently used an AI tool to generate photos of herself. The result was ultra-realistic portraits, just like those of K-drama actresses.

"A little bit creepy ngl but had to try it," Kryz wrote in an IG post, where she shared the pics. "Which one looks most like me?"

One photo was a black and white one with Kryz wearing the typical black turtleneck.

Similarly, the others were like those from K-drama actresses' agencies.

Content creators such as Rei Germar, Lissa Kahayon, Verniece Enciso, Patricia Prieto, as well as actress Denise Laurel shared their reactions in the comments, mostly heart-eyes.

Responding to Kryz's question of which photo looked most like her, Rei said, "First one!"

"Isn't this how you already look like?" Denise said.

It looks like Kryz used the AI tool called SNOW, which according to a report by Smart Times Korea, got 200,000 paid users just 15 days after it was launched in January 2023. Wow. ICYDK, SNOW is a subsidiary of South Korean online platform Naver.

According to the article, users can "register 10 to 20 photos to create more than 200 3D avatar images for more than 12 styles, including watercolors, movies, and art posters."

More people are able to stretch their imaginations by using AI to come up with all sorts of artwork and photographs. What do you think of Kryz's AI pics? Creepy or cool?

