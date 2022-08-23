Janine Gutierrez Reveals She Was *Bullied* For Her Thick Eyebrows: ‘Hinahabol ako ng tyani’

With her cherub-like features, mesmerizing gaze, and lustrous tresses, it’s no surprise that Janine Gutierrez is a fixture on numerous beauty campaigns and iconic magazine covers. And while it might look like she's immune to insecurities, the truth is, just like the rest of us, she’s had her fair share of struggling to cope with the society's unrealistic standards of beauty, too!

In an interview on the morning talk show Magandang Buhay, the 32-year-old actress opened up about how she was once teased over her appearance, which fed on her insecurities growing up.

“Napanood nyo yung Princess Diaries, yung bago siya minakeover? Ganun yung itsura ko,” she confessed. Hailing from a prominent showbiz family, one couldn’t deny the features she inherited from her parents Lotlot De Leon and the late Ramon Christopher Gutierrez, but of course, looking like a movie star even as a little girl is an entirely different matter.

“Sobrang kulot ng buhok ko. Palaging sinasabi, pang-'Lotlot and Friends' talaga yung buhok ko. Tapos yung kilay ko, super kapal, Monching (her dad's industry nickname) naman. So nung nag-aaral ako, yung mga classmate ko, hinahabol ako ng tyani (tweezers).”

She recalled one particular moment when she felt bad about herself, “Meron ding moment nung Grade 3, class picture, hile-hilera kayo ganyan. Yung classmate ko na nakatayo sa likod ko, kalahati ng mukha nya natakpan ng buhok ko sa kapal.

“So pinahaba ko nalang, everyday naka-ponytail ako. Nahihiya ako. Everyday naka-ponytail lang ako.”

Opening up more about the emotional toll the harsh actions took on her, she revealed, “Siguro mas naging mahiyain ako.”

She also added that there weren’t a lot of girls like her on the mainstream media at that time, which affected her viewpoint, too. “Kasi sa commercial, puro long, straight hair, di ka masyado nakakakita ng kulot dati na natural! So mahiyain talaga ako nung bata.”

Now past her elementary school days, Janine makes it a point to speak out against bashers, not letting them deter her confidence once again, especially if they’re trying to hurt her with unsolicited comments. Once, when an anonymous internet user told her ‘Mukha ka na pong bakla,’ she dished the most epic clapback. "A compliment! Ang gaganda nilaaaaa! Mas maganda pa sila sakin!"

Keep doing you, Janine!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.



