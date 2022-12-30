Kylie Verzosa Looks *Jaw-Dropping* In Her Hubadera IG Pics And Bashers Should Shut Up About It

It might be the cozy holiday season, but Kylie Verzosa is still turning up the heat—showcasing her sensational physique in the double-tap-worthy pics in her grid! While seeing the actress in hubadera outfits is no strange sight, one particular post of hers got mixed reactions in the comments, especially from *conservative* netizens who thought the actress-beauty queen had gone “too far.”

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“She’s hot, but not really classy for a beauty queen,” one user wrote in the comments of Kylie’s swimsuit pic, just one of the many negative remarks directed to her.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

On the other hand, some fans saw no issue with Kylie’s post—they even penned hilarious comments about her smooth butt cheeks!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

All humor aside, a certain netizen defended Kylie, criticizing her bashers for their *outdated* take. To which, pageant owner Josh Yugen replied, “[I] am sure if it’s a guy, they will zoom. If it’s a woman, they will judge.”

Kylie hasn’t responded to any of the comments, but if there’s anything we know, it’s that she didn’t deserve the backlash for merely being confident with her own body. If the confidence comes from dressing up and posing however she wants, it’s certainly nobody’s business but hers. Your body, your rules, ladies!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE ABOUT QUEEN K:

We Want Neutral Swimsuits Now, Thanks To Kylie Verzosa

Jake Cuenca Shares The Story Behind His ‘Tearful' Selfie Following His Breakup With Kylie Verzosa

The Cutest Ways To Style Long Hair, As Seen On Kylie Verzosa