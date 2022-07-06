All The Best, Editor-Approved Beauty Products Are In One Bag And It’s A *Super* Steal

As you might imagine, a beauty editor is usually spoiled for choice, testing an endless amount of products to keep up with the best and latest in the market. With that said, it’s a no-brainer to rely on her for a list of the holy grails—from under-the-radar beauty products to tried and tested ones! Enter: The Preview Beauty Bag, a stylish, limited-edition tote bag housing an assortment of the *best* products in skincare, makeup, body care, and vouchers—curated exclusively for you by the Preview editors.

Below, all the products that await you when you buy the first-ever #PreviewBeautyBag:

SKINCARE

Happy Skin Overnight Calming Cream (50ml) OR Calming Spot Corrector (30ml)

Pili Ani Self-care Night Recovery Oil (3ml)

Habitude Hardworking Miracle Water (100ml)

Clocheflame TLC SPRAY Restorative Facial Mist (120ml)

Issy & Co. Calming OR Nourishing Melt Cleansing Butter (50g)

BLK Skin Brightening & Soothing Makeup Removing Wipes +Niacinamide (19g)

Two Lips Undercover Peptide 36 Anti-Blemish Cream (1ml)

BODY & HAIR CARE

TRESemmé Salon Strength Shampoo (330ml) and Conditioner (330ml)

Rexona Advanced Brightening + Anti-Stain Dry Serum Deodorant (50ml)

Ever Organics Ice Jeju Aloe Soothing Lotion OR Snail Aloe Soothing Gel (300ml)

Human Nature Natural Cooling Leg & Body Cream (100ml)

Two Lips Juice Pre-Biotic Body Balm (1ml)

MAKEUP



Careline Oil Control Mattifying Loose Powder in Sugar OR Cinnamon (5.5g)

Lay Bare Wow Brow Liners in Chocolate and Cinnamon

MAC Tiny Tricks Mini Lipstick

Strokes Beauty Lab Microblade Pen Perfector in Graphite (0.4ml)

BLK Face Stack Multi-Pot Pan in Room Service (4.2ml)

Preview Beauty Bag, P2,199, Lazada

