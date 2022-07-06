Sorry, no results were found for
Beauty

All The Best, Editor-Approved Beauty Products Are In One Bag And It’s A *Super* Steal

From makeup essentials to cult-favorite skincare finds.
by Cass Lazaro | 5 hours ago
Preview beauty bag
PHOTO: Cereaal Studio
Featured

As you might imagine, a beauty editor is usually spoiled for choice, testing an endless amount of products to keep up with the best and latest in the market. With that said, it’s a no-brainer to rely on her for a list of the holy grails—from under-the-radar beauty products to tried and tested ones! Enter: The Preview Beauty Bag, a stylish, limited-edition tote bag housing an assortment of the *best* products in skincare, makeup, body care, and vouchers—curated exclusively for you by the Preview editors.

preview bag
Cereaal Studio

It’s also worth noting that it’s ~affordable~ too—what with its cost of P2,199 when its products are overall valued at more than P11,000. That’s a whopping 80% discount, y'all!

The first edition of the bag features top picks from twenty local and international beauty brands such as TRESemmé, Rexona, Ever Organics, Careline, Pili Ani, Issy & Co., BLK, Two Lips, Happy Skin, and more. You’ll also get vouchers from celebrity-favorite salons, including Néw Lounge, Lay Bare, Aivee Skin, Strip, and Nailandia. All the goodies are stored in a stylish PVC tote, adorned with a matching keychain! Such a ~steal~, right?

Don't miss your chance to grab this limited-edition It-girl bag! The super affordable and editor-approved beauty bag is currently available at the Summit Media Store on Lazada or the shop icon on Preview’s official TikTok account (@previewph).

Below, all the products that await you when you buy the first-ever #PreviewBeautyBag:

SKINCARE

preview beauty bag
Cereaal Studio
Happy Skin Overnight Calming Cream (50ml) OR Calming Spot Corrector (30ml)
Pili Ani Self-care Night Recovery Oil (3ml)
Habitude Hardworking Miracle Water (100ml)
Clocheflame TLC SPRAY Restorative Facial Mist (120ml)
Issy & Co. Calming OR Nourishing Melt Cleansing Butter (50g)
BLK Skin Brightening & Soothing Makeup Removing Wipes +Niacinamide (19g)
Two Lips Undercover Peptide 36 Anti-Blemish Cream (1ml)

BODY & HAIR CARE

Preview body care
Cereaal Studio
TRESemmé Salon Strength Shampoo (330ml) and Conditioner (330ml)
Rexona Advanced Brightening + Anti-Stain Dry Serum Deodorant (50ml)
Ever Organics Ice Jeju Aloe Soothing Lotion OR Snail Aloe Soothing Gel (300ml)
Human Nature Natural Cooling Leg & Body Cream (100ml)
Two Lips Juice Pre-Biotic Body Balm (1ml)

MAKEUP

Preview beauty bag makeup
Cereaal Studio


Careline Oil Control Mattifying Loose Powder in Sugar OR Cinnamon (5.5g)
Lay Bare Wow Brow Liners in Chocolate and Cinnamon
MAC Tiny Tricks Mini Lipstick
Strokes Beauty Lab Microblade Pen Perfector in Graphite (0.4ml)
BLK Face Stack Multi-Pot Pan in Room Service (4.2ml)

preview bag
Cereaal Studio

Preview Beauty Bag, P2,199, Lazada

