Selena Gomez Just Posted A No-Makeup Selfie And She Looked So Gorg

Despite being the founder of makeup brand Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez isn’t opposed to sharing a more pared back and natural look with her fans, as she highlighted once again on her Instagram Stories this weekend.

Even though we love to see the glitz and glamour of the red carpet, it’s always refreshing to get a peek inside the everyday lives of celebrities. And that’s exactly what Selena gave us with her latest makeup free selfie.

In the carefree snap, the singer and actor appears fresh-faced, while her hair looks casually tousled. But this isn’t the first time that she has taken to social media sans makeup, in recent months.

A few weeks ago, Selena took to her grid to share a carousel of three fresh faced images of her sat outdoors at what appears to be a cabin getaway. And given that these candid snaps received more than a million likes in less than ten minutes we weren’t the only ones who loved seeing her au naturel.

The ‘Single Soon’ star previously spoke to People about how she sees beauty. She outlined that “my fundamental belief is that everyone possesses a unique and rare quality, and feeling beautiful doesn’t require conforming to one specific look.”

She also spoke out about “the pressure to meet certain appearance expectations growing up,” which made her “want to challenge the unrealistic standards of perfection in the beauty industry.”

Selena continued; “I’m focused on creating positive conversations about mental health and self-acceptance. I want to play a part in breaking the stigma around mental health and mental illness, making these discussions more open and accepted.”

This latest photo comes just a few days after celebrating her first Valentine’s Day with boyfriend Benny Blanco. Once again, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet tribute to him along with the caption ‘I love you’ and a white heart.

* This story originally appeared on Cosmopolitan.com. Minor edits have been made by Cosmo.ph editors.