Bela Padilla Admits She Struggles With Hormonal Acne Due To PCOS And Hypothyroidism: 'Flare-up talaga'

It may be hard to believe, but someone as beautiful as Bela Padilla actually has an occasional bout with hormonal acne.

During a recent interview, Bela revealed details about her skin problems.

"Flare-up talaga and you don’t know when it’s gonna happen," she shared to PEP.

"I eat clean. I don’t smoke. I hardly drink nowadays," she added. "I work out four times a week. Parang wala nang ifu-flush out ang body ko."

A key factor that Bela considers contributes to her hormonal acne is her hypothyroidism and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome PCOS, which she's been diagnosed with since she was 19 years old. Bela is now 32 years old this 2023.

4.5 million Filipinas suffer from PCOS while four out of every 1,000 Pinays have hypothyroidism. According to healthline.com, acne is a common symptom of PCOS as the condition affects the hormone-controlling pituitary gland. On the other hand, hypothyroidism can lead to skin problems.

"Lahat ng babae sa family namin, halos may PCOS," Bela notes. "So I’m prone to have acne, and, you know, it can cause insecurities. Even when you’re growing up, you’re in front of the camera. Yung trabaho mo, palaging nakaharap ang mukha mo. It’s really hard."

Thankfully, there are products that help Bela prevent such breakouts from happening. She also makes sure to stick to a skin-care regimen to protect and nourish it.

Bela isn't the only celeb affected by PCOS and hypothyroidism. In fact, Bea Alonzo and Sitti Navarro have both opened up about having both conditions. For Bea, the effect has been weight gain, while for Sitti, fertility difficulties.

