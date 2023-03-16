Bela Padilla Responds To A Netizen Who Said She *Snubbed* Her At Harry Styles' Concert In Manila

ICYMI, global superstar Harry Styles recently held a concert at the Philippine Arena, and several celebs flocked to the event to show support for the ex-One Direction singer. Included in the list is Bela Padilla, who shared her *super fun* experience on her Instagram stories.

Just a day after the concert, however, a netizen published a series of tweets expressing her disappointment in Bela for allegedly *snubbing* her during the show.

“Natatawa ako kay Bela Padilla kanina legit na ang sungit parang gusto na niyang manapak,” the netizen wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Bago pa kami magpa-pic politely (said hello and please, we were so happy to see her too), bago pa kami lumapit sa kanya, nakatayo lang kami ng friend ko sa gilid niya. Pinapanood kung paano siya mang-irap sa mga nag-approach sa kanya.”

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Bela replied to the netizen in a series of now-deleted tweets. “Pangit mo ka-bonding. Wala akong inirapan, kahit isa, imbento. Isa ka sa isang libong ‘di napagbigyan. If I didn’t [treat you with kindness], it was probably because you shoved your phone in my face,” she said.

The actress explained that when she arrived at the venue, she took photos with several fans. “I went there at 3 pm cause I drove myself, a friend and a fan. Took photos with guards, fans, vendors since 3. If you caught me at 6 onwards, I was tired. I’m a fan wanting to dance too and I did,” Bella shared.

“Now, if you asked me to take a photo while I was clearly talking to my [four] friends that I met there, I would’ve replied, ‘Sorry we’re talking, let’s take it later.’ The people around me can attest to that, anything you add on will be mostly fabricated. I went to a concert, PERIOD.”

Twitter/padillabela

Several netizens came to Bela’s rescue and expressed their support for the actress. “That shouldn’t be a problem when you’re having the best time!” one comment reads. “You should never have to explain yourself. After all, you’re a fan too and you were so kind having to give away A LOT of tickets,” says another fan.

Twitter/padillabela

