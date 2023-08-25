You Can Get Kathryn Bernardo's ~*Favorite*~ Perfume Right Now

We may earn commission from the affiliate links on this page (at no extra cost to you), but we only recommend products and services we love. We promise!

We love it when celebs reveal the exact items they're using, especially when it's a beauty product! Kathryn Bernardo recently revealed her scent of choice, and there's a big chance you'll love it.

She's currently wearing Lancome Idôle, as seen in her aesthetic, that girl Reel. The video shows that she spritzed on the scent on different occasions, proving the perfume's versatility.

Lancome Idôle is a clean, sophisticated, floral scent. To better describe this fragrance, these are its notes:

Top notes - Pear, bergamot, and pink pepper

Middle notes - Rose and jasmine

Base notes - White musk, vanilla, patchouli, and cedar.

You can wear it in the office, on a date, or anywhere. It's a classic perfume that would work for your fragrance wardrobe.

Lancome Idôle comes in an eau de parfum formula, meaning it has the highest amount of perfume oil as compared to eau de toilette and cologne. Its scent lasts all day.

Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum, P3,950/25ml; P7,950/100ml, Lazada

