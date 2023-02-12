'Vanilla French Nails' Manicure Is The Latest It Girl Nail Trend We Can't Get Enough Of

You’re probably familiar with Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut skin, the dewy makeup trend that focuses on looking ultra-hydrated while embracing the natural texture of your skin. Did you know that Hailey's brilliant nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, took that look and turned it into a nail trend? Soon, both glazed donut skin and nails were taking over the internet.

Well, Zola decided it shouldn’t end there. She came up with a new nail trend and coined it “vanilla french nails," a soft, minimalist, and sophisticated nail look rooted in the viral Vanilla Girl aesthetic. Want to know more about this luxurious nail trend? Keep reading!

What Is the "Vanilla French Nails" Trend?

This nail trend comes from the viral Tiktok Vanilla Girl aesthetic. A “vanilla girl” likes to dress in luxe yet easy-going ‘fits that are only in shades of beige, light brown, cream, and vanilla. Beauty-wise, they keep it fresh, light, and as natural as possible. Simplicity and keeping it pretty yet elegant are key to this aesthetic.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

French nails have always been associated with elegance and grace, with their light pink base and white eye-catching tips. It’s very fitting to the vanilla girl aesthetic. But to make it even more “vanilla,” only beige and cream colors are used for the base. For the tip, an off-white shade is preferred rather than the usual stark white. This makes the Vanilla French Nail a more subtle and muted version of the classic nail trend.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Still not convinced? Both Hollywood royalty Kylie Jenner and pop-soul queen Adele rocked the Vanilla French Nail trend done by Zola. She revealed that to achieve the perfect Vanilla French Nail, she used the OPI nail polish in shades Put It In Neutral and Funny Bunny. Keep this in mind for your next nail appointment!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Nail Lacquer Put It In Neutral 15ml, P495, OPI, Lazada

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Nail Lacquer Funny Bunny 15ml, P495, OPI, Lazada

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

READ MORE

I Got My Kilay *Microbladed* At This Celeb-Approved Brow Studio, And Here's What Happened

10 *Super Sexy* Yet Classy Ways To Pose For A Topless Photo On Instagram

ICYDK, Megan Young Only Bought One Designer Bag *Ever* And Used It For 10 Years