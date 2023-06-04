The Movie '1521' Is *Drawing Flak* For Casting Bea Alonzo As A Filipino Native Princess

The trailer for Bea Alonzo's film 1521 is finally here, and it's drawn mixed reactions from netizens.

ICYDK, 1521 is about Ferdinand Magellan's translator falling in love with a woman from Mactan, a native princess, played by Bea. The movie—directed by Filipino-European actor Michael Copon—also stars Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan and American actor Danny Trejo.

Viewers didn't seem to agree with Bea being cast for the role, as they took to social media to air their criticism of the movie. They also didn't appear to like how the Filipino actors had to speak in English rather than in Filipino.

"'1521: The Movie ni Bea Alonzo 'di bagay sa kanya kahit maganda umarte at ang movie," said one netizen on Twitter. "Basta lang binigyan ng project. 'Di mukhang native Filipino princess; walang justice. Ba't 'di Tagalog o Spanish? Kung gusto [nilang] ipalabas sa international, i-subtitle nila gaya ng ginawa ng Parasite ng South Korea."

"I'm an Igorot native," reacted another. "I have fair skin, too! Probably a result of generations of cohabitation. The thing is, this movie [is set] in [the] year 1521! LOL, hindi kita ma-defend, Bea Alonzo. Hindi mo sana ito tinanggap! Especially now that representation matters! Sorry, sis."

Another netizen joked about the movie's similarity to Pocahontas.

"'Can you paint with all the colors of the wind?' -Bea Alonzo, 1521."

Another tweeted, "Bea Alonzo as a native Filipino princess during pre-colonial Philippines? Girl? I didn't know they had glutathione and keratin treatment during 1521. That whole movie looks [like] a mess! At least the natives are call center agents for Filipino representation cuz why use our language?'

It was in August 2022 when Maricel posted a photo with Bea to share that they working on an international film. 1521 is set for release on June 12, 2023, the 125th anniversary of Philippine independence.

Watch the 1521 trailer here:

