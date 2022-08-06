Bea Alonzo And Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan Will Be Starring In A Hollywood Movie

Some exciting news for Bea Alonzo and Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan: they'll be starring in a Hollywood film!
In a Facebook post on August 4, Thursday, Maricel posted a selfie with Bea, taken in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.
"Sisters," Maricel wrote in her upload. "Diwata & (Ate) Ahmani to rock your world.. soon! Directed by: Michael Copon #1521movie"
The film, entitled 1521: The Battle of Mactan, is a Hollywood-Philippine production about the famous battle wherein Lapulapu, a Datu of Mactan, together with his warriors, defeated Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and his men.
1521: The Battle of Mactan will be directed by half-Filipino, half-European Michael Copon, best known for playing Felix Taggaro in the 2003-2012 TV drama series One Tree Hill and Lucas Kendall in the 2001 action-fantasy Power Rangers Time Force. Michael will also be playing Lapulapu in 1521: The Battle of Mactan.
In an IG post in July, geotagged in Palawan, Michael shared that he's looking for extras for his movie.
Congrats, Bea and Maricel!
