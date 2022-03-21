Awww, 2PM's Taecyeon Reveals He Still Receives Allowance From His Parents

Successful idol-actor Ok Taecyeon recently got candid about how he manages his finances and it might be a *surprise* to many.

In an interview with AtStyle magazine, the 2PM member revealed that his parents still manage his earnings despite being in the industry for more than a decade.

"My parents control and handle all my finances. I’m 35 years old (in Korean age) but I still receive an allowance," he shared.

Taecyeon also teased fans with details of his newest acting project, saying, "I will come back with a work that has a serious and heavy atmosphere so please look forward to it."

He will star alongside Apink's Jung Eun Ji and Ha Seok Jin in the OCN crime thriller drama Blind. This comes at the heels of his well-received dramas last year, including Vincenzo and Secret Royal Inspector & Joy.

Taecyeon debuted as a member of the boy group 2PM in 2008. He signed with So Ji Sub's agency 51K following the end of his contract with JYP Entertainment in 2018. Taecyeon assured fans that he will remain as a member of 2PM despite the agency change and in 2021, the group made their much-awaited comeback with the album Must.

