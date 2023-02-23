5 of Miles Ocampo’s *Best* Performances Because We Know You Can’t Get Enough Of Her

The rest of the world is finally catching up on Miles Ocampo’s undeniable talent! ICYMI, the actress was the toast of the town recently for her exceptional performance in the pilot episode of FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, ABS-CBN’s new teleserye where she stars alongside Coco Martin, Ryza Cenon, McCoy de Leon, and Lovi Poe.

While it’s true that her scene in Batang Quiapo was definitely her ~*moment*~, Miles has been serving extraordinary acting chops since she debuted in the industry. Ahead, we give you a rundown on the child star’s must-watch shows that prove she was *born* to be in the spotlight!

5 Shows Starring Miles Ocampo

1. Lastikman: Unang Banat (2004)

While Miles is popularly known for her acting stint in the kids’ comedy show Goin’ Bulilit, it was in 2004 when she had her big-screen debut with Lastikman: Unang Banat. She played the young version of Sarah Geronimo’s character and the superhero’s leading lady, Lara.

2. Sa’yo Lamang (2010)

After starring in several Maalaala Mo Kaya episodes, the actress landed a role in the *super emotional* family drama film Sa’yo Lamang, where she acted alongside Star Cinema’s iconic artists Christopher de Leon, Lorna Tolentino, and Bea Alonzo.

The movie centers on a seemingly ~*perfect*~ family whose lives fall apart when their cheating father weaves his way back into the scene. Miles’ character, Lisa, is the family’s fourth child who got bullied in school for not having a father.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

3. Pagpag: Siyam na Buhay (2013)

In 2013, the child star proved that she’s a versatile actress as she ventured into the horror genre. She starred in the KathNiel-led supernatural film Pagpag: Siyam na Buhay as Ashley, the ~*vain*~ one in their friend group that's being haunted by evil spirits.

4. The Debutantes (2017)

Miles played a lead role in the 2017 horror film The Debutantes as one of the popular ~*mean girls*~ who are bullying Sue Ramirez’s character, Kate.

When Kate tried to warn them about a certain curse, only Miles' character, Lara, took her seriously, resulting in a messy bloodbath during their 18th birthday parties. If you're looking for the perfect *scary* sleepover film with your best friends, this is definitely a must-watch!

5. Write About Love (2019)

In 2019, the Goin’ Bulilit star *officially* entered her rom-com era with Write About Love. It revolves around an unnamed female writer and a veteran indie film writer who collaborated to complete an unfinished script for a love story. The movie was a lot more chill than Miles’ previous projects, but it just further proved that she can take on any role and make it her best performance yet!

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.