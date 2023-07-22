AJ Raval Graduates Under DepEd's ALS Program: 'Congratulations po sa ating lahat'

AJ Raval is super proud of her latest achievement: graduating!

On July 21, Friday, the 22-year-old actress shared her photo wearing a graduation toga and cap, to the delight of her fans.

"Congratulations po sa ating lahat, ALS Learners," AJ wrote in her post.

She also went on to thank her teacher, along with the staff at the ALS San Fernando Pampanga Division.

"Maraming salamat po sa inyong abokasiya at mabuhay po kayo," she added.

ALS stands for the Department of Education's Alternative Learning System, a "parallel learning system," an alternative to conventional formal education.

"When one does not have or cannot access formal education in schools, ALS is an alternate or substitute. ALS includes both the non-formal and informal sources of knowledge and skills."

Other celebs who have also graduated under the ALS program include Angel Locsin, Jessy Mendiola, Rhian Ramos, Gerald Anderson, Kim Chiu, and Heart Evangelista.

It's good to know that people in showbiz can still pursue their studies on top of their busy schedules. Congrats, AJ!

