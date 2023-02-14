Confirmed: Aljur Abrenica And AJ Raval Are *Officially* Dating

After months of speculation surrounding the nature of Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval’s relationship, the actress *officially* confirmed their dating status on Valentine’s Day, February 14. She posted a sweet photo with the actor on her Instagram account, which was captioned: “I'll always give you all the love I have in my heart and love you unconditionally.”

Meanwhile, Aljur also posted a photo with AJ on his profile.

The news garnered mixed reactions from netizens. While some left messages of support for the couple, several Instagram users couldn’t help but express their disappointment, especially after the two *denied* their relationship multiple times following Aljur’s breakup with Kylie Padilla.

“AJ, nakakalungkot. You are now declaring yourself as ‘the other woman.’ Legally, Kylie and Aljur are still married, binded by vows. Sana magiging matatag ka when consequences come,” one comment reads.

On Valentine’s Day in 2022, AJ and Aljur were also spotted together in a resort, months after the 22-year-old Vivamax star revealed that they were just “getting to know each other," and that she was not the reason for Aljur's split with his ex-wife.

