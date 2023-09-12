Chris Evans And Alba Baptista's *Super Secret* Wedding Included NDAs And A No Cell Phone Rule

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista reportedly got married over the weekend without anyone noticing—news that isn't all that shocking considering these two have perfected the art of keeping their relationship private.

But, turns out, keeping a celeb wedding under the radar involves a lot of rules! Here's what we do know about how Chris and Alba's ceremony went down:

According to Page Six, the couple got married on Saturday during an "intimate ceremony" that took place at their Boston-area home.

Guests fully had to sign NDAs.

No one was allowed to use their phones (in fact, phones were "forfeited").

Famous celebs in attendance included Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner. (And, according to People, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski).

Obviously there are no pics as of yet, but fingers crossed/stay tuned?

As a reminder: Alba and Chris kicked off dating rumors in 2021, when fans noticed that she was following him and several of his family members on Instagram. And things reached a fever pitch after Chris posted some Halloween pumpkins that fans realized were also lurking on Alba's mom's Facebook account:

The pair went Instagram official in January 2023 with a compilation of videos featuring Chris scaring Alba:

And around the same time, a source told Us Weekly that "Chris and Alba have gotten serious" and "this is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever." The insider also noted that the two "spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight. Chris was very open that he wanted to take his time before settling down."

Reports circulated back in May that Chris and Alba had gotten engaged, and looks like they were true because...here we are!

This article originally appeared on Cosmopolitan.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.