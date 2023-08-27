Albie Casino Goes Viral For Looking *Drunk* In A Beauty Pageant Performance

Was Albie Casiño ~intoxicated~ during a recent singing gig? That's the question on netizens' minds after a video of him made the rounds on the internet.

Albie was one of the special guests at the recently concluded Mutya Ng Cotabato 2023, and his task was to serenade the beautiful candidates at the pageant.

Now, typically, performances are meant to be romantic, with the singer interacting with the ladies onstage, but fans got a different kind of song number that evening.

In the now-viral video, Albie looks super excited, skipping onstage and stepping down to sing to the audience, as if he was staging a solo concert.

Netizens couldn't help but share their amused reactions in the comments,

"Bakit parang lasing ang beshy ko?" joked netizens.

Another netizen remarked, "Concert yarn?"

Two other netizens came to Albie's defense, stating that he might be extra energetic because he has ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder). ADHD is "a disorder wherein there is a persistent pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with or reduces the quality of social, academic, or occupational functioning."

"Ganyan talaga siya, kengkoy mag-perform. Kahit sa PBB."

"Haha ganyan po talaga si Albie, makulit."

In June 2022, the actor opened up about having the disorder, sharing that he doesn't consider it a disability,

“I really don’t think of it as a disability anymore. I don’t think it’s a disability at all.

“I guess mas marami lang akong energy at saka yung mind ko, maraming iniisip. Before a scene, maraming tumatakbo sa isip ko so marami akong gustong subukan sa eksena."

