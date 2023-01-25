Alden Richards Reveals Why His *Rumored* Relationship With Julie Anne San Jose Didn’t Work Out

It seems like the ~alleged~ longstanding rift between Alden Richards and Julie Anne San Jose has finally been put to an end. ICYDK, the two were *rumored* to be in a relationship way before Alden was even dubbed “Pambansang Bae” on the hit TV show Eat Bulaga. In June 2013, he made headlines when he unfollowed Julie Anne on Twitter and Instagram for “personal reasons.”

The two were reportedly not on speaking terms in the succeeding years, which got netizens questioning whether Alden and Julie Anne were ~really~ in a relationship and had an unpleasant fallout. Well, 10 years later, the actor has finally clarified *what really happened* between him and his fellow Kapuso star.

“I decided [na] mag-focus na lang po talaga sa work, yun po yung hinihingi ko ng sorry sa kanya. It’s a long time of…parang naiwan ko po siya,” he shares in an episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda. “Sasabihin ko na po, I never told anyone this. Yung part po kasi kay Julie Anne, yun po yung parang mabigat. When we were doing Sunday Pinasaya, the time that we separated, ang tagal po naming hindi nag-usap. Seven years almost, ganoon po katagal.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Naniniwala po kasi ako na time heals everything and mahirap po kasing ipilit na gusto mong magkaayos kayo. Pero yung panahon, hindi pa tama, kasi sariwa pa po yung sugat. And hindi po natin madidikta sa puso natin kung kailan gagaling yun. It really depends upon the person."

(LEFT TO RIGHT) Instagram/aldenrichards02, myjaps

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

When he was given the chance to talk to Julie Anne, Alden reveals that he apologized for his shortcomings. “So Sunday Pinasaya, rehearsal, may green room po tayo sa Studio 7. Nung kami pong dalawa na lang sa green room, ni-lock ko po yung pinto. Then I talked to her na, ‘I’m really sorry for all that happened. Iniwan kita and there’s no one to blame but me. I was an assh*le and I am very sorry. Sana mapatawad mo na ako.’”

The Start-Up PH star clarified that he and Julie Anne are on good terms now.

“Okay po siyang kausap. Pagkatapos ng usapan, parang may relief po sa kalooban na parang for the longest time, iniiwasan ko rin po siya. Pero noong nangyari yung moment na yun, may dala pala rin ako,” he says.

“Now, we’re very much good friends.”

MORE FROM COSMO:

Juliana Gomez Opens Up About Why She Hasn’t *Hard Launched* Her Relationship On IG

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Coco Martin Reveals He’s *Ready* To Settle Down Soon: ‘Nasa puso ko na yung right one’

13 Romantic Korean Movies That Will *Surely* Make You Swoon