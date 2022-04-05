Alden Richards' Agency Will Be Taking Legal Action Against Those Spreading A Fake Nude Photo Of Him

There's a fake nude photo of Alden Richards going around, and his talent agency, Sparkle GMA Artist Center, is going after those circulating it.

The agency recently released a statement on its Facebook page about how it is taking the necessary legal steps to make those posting and sharing the said fake photo accountable.

"It has come to our attention that a photo of our artist, Mr. Alden Richards, appearing to be unclothed, is circulating online," the statement read.

"We wish to inform the public that the said photo is fake and digitally altered using a picture that Mr. Richards posted on his social media account months ago."

"We will be seeking legal recourse against those involved in the posting and sharing of this fake photo as well as those posting libelous comments on the said photo."

According to reports, the fake nude photo was a doctored version of one of Alden's selfies posted on his IG. Alden took a photo of himself in a bathroom where he showed off his physique.



