Alex Gonzaga Greets Toni On Her 38th Birthday: 'You are an inspiration to me'

Alex Gonzaga had the sweetest message for her older sister, Toni Gonzaga, who just celebrated her 38th birthday.

The comedienne-vlogger took to IG to share her birthday greeting, featuring their touching photos together.

"Happy birthday, Ate," Alex wrote in her post. "You are an inspiration to me in everything that you do! Sa lahat ng bagay lagi mo kasi ginagalingan hehe; I will always be your clingy baby sister forever! We’ll celebrate our birthday together soon. Love you, Ate!"

Continue reading below ↓

Toni also took to social media to thank all those who greeted her on her special day.

"Thankful for your birthday greetings and love," Toni wrote on IG. "Grateful to be healthy, whole, and happy! This is my 38th."

Alex just had to poke fun at her sister's pose in the photo.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Sisily kung mapagdasal," Alex wrote in the comments. LOL!





The sisters have always had an especially tight bond. While guesting on a podcast, Toni revealed she used to split her P3K talent fee with Alex back when she was starting out. Aww. But just like regular siblings, they also get on each other's nerves. During Toni's birthday in 2021, Alex thanked her sister for always taking care of her.