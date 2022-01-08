Woah, Alexa Ilacad And Eian Rances Receive A Surprise Digital Greeting From Fans At The MOA Globe

Fans of former Pinoy Big Brother housemates Alexa Ilacad and Eian Rances prepared a very special surprise for the two celebs at the MOA Globe on January 7.

The surprise–a digital billboard, was cooked up by the celebs' fanbase called "Aleians." It featured snippets of the two celebs' time during the 10th season of the popular reality TV show.

Alexa and Eian gamely posed in front of the MOA Globe and Alexa wrote on Instagram Stories, "This is absolutely mind-blowing and incredibly sweet of you."

"Ramdam namin ang pagmamahal niyong abot outer space. We love you so very much! Windang kami ni @eianrances," she added.

In a separate Instagram Stories post, Alexa couldn't believe the big surprise and shared, "Still so surreal for me. Can't believe my face and name are on the MOA Globe! Million thanks, @aleianofficial_ @titasofaleianofc. This is so appreciated."

Meanwhile, Eian shared a video clip on Instagram and photos on Twitter and wrote, "Blessed and thankful to have you all, we love you Aleians."

Alexa and Eian's bond formed while inside the Pinoy Big Brother house which carried on after they were evicted from the house. Alexa was evicted on Day 71, while Eian left the house on Day 64.

Last week, Eian took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt New Year's greeting for Alexa. His tweet reads, "The last few months have been a roller coaster ride, but all worth it kasi andoon ka. Thank you for being you."