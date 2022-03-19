Alexa Ilacad Says That Graduating From College Is Her 'Greatest Achievement'

Alexa Ilacad is one proud graduating student from class 2022!

On March 14, the former Pinoy Big Brother housemate shared photos from her graduation photoshoot on Instagram and shared that finishing her education is "still my greatest achievement."

Alexa began her post by quoting the late United States Secretary of State Colin Powell who once said, "A dream does not become a reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work."

"I have nothing but gratitude in my heart for my @trestonph family. I am blessed to have had a great support system in school and at home," Alexa wrote.

Thanking the people around her, including her teachers, family, and supporters, Alexa added, "Thankful for my professors and mentors who helped me power through college without ever sacrificing excellence, and to my peers/barkada for making college life easier! To my parents and supporters, I hope I made you proud. This one's for you."

Alexa, who's been consistently at the top of her class, obtained her degree in marketing from Teston International School. In August 2021, the actress revealed that she received a 1.0 general weighted average (GWA) and is a dean's lister.

Proving to everyone she's not just an artista, Alexa previously said in an interview, "Honestly, hindi naman ako talaga matalino sobra. But what I am is masipag. So I think that's what people need. We need that tiyaga, we need that extra effort to achieve what we want… I just work extra hard. These things didn't come easy for me."