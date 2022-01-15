Alexa Ilacad Claps Back At Netizen Who Called Her A 'Legit User': 'Ikaw yung toxic, e'

Alexa Ilacad had something to say to a netizen who called her a "legit user" of her various "ships" or love teams with her former Pinoy Big Brother castmates.

On Twitter, a now-suspended account tweeted on January 14, "Yung @alexailacad kasi daming ships, ayaw mamili ng isa lang. Ayaw kasi mabawasan ang fans. Legit user @alexailacad with her toxic fans."

Alexa responded by tweeting, "I came out of PBB surprised by all these ships too… Pero hindi ko kailangan 'mamili' because I appreciate ALL supporters from ALL ships. Lalong-lalo na ang Alexanators ko."

The singer-actress added, "Dude, it wouldn't hurt you to spread love and kindness, OK? Ikaw yung toxic, e."

So far, Alexa has been "shipped" with Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10 castmates Eian Rances (AKA Aleian), KD Estrada (AKA KDLex), and Benedix Ramos (AKA BenLex).

Alexa recently admitted to being ~attracted~ to Eian while inside the PBB house and said they're in the process of "testing the waters" of their relationship. Meanwhile, Alexa described KD as her "greatest takeaway" from her PBB journey.