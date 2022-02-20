Alexa Ilacad ~Actually~ Has A Promise Ring From KD Estrada

Alexa Ilacad showed off a promise ring she received from KD Estrada when she appeared on an episode of Asap Natin 'To on February 20!

KD appeared in the show's segment where he revealed five facts about Alexa. Before jumping into the facts, KD actually just low-key introduced Alexa as his girlfriend! He said, "Hey, what's up everyone, it's KD Estrada here and I'm about to give you five fab facts about the birthday girl–and my girlfriend, Alexa Ilacad."

Continue reading below ↓

He also included a short birthday message for Alexa, who's set to turn 22 on February 26. He said, "Just like Alexa, I'm very much into music that's why me and Alexa are very similar. Alexa is more than a friend to me. I just wanna say that Alexa really did have a huge impact on my life. She's so special, so precious to me, and that's why I will always treasure you forever, Alexa."

Asap Natin 'To host Robi Domingo asked Alexa if she had a message for KD and the former Pinoy Big Brother housemate said, "KD, thank you. Happy ako na sa darating kong birthday, may bago akong tao sa buhay ko na talagang ginagawang happy hindi lang yung birthday ko, kundi every day."

Robi then asked Alexa, "One more thing na hindi sinabi ni KD, may pasingsing daw?" And Alexa shyly obliged and showed off the promise ring given by KD. Coincidentally, if you take a closer look at KD's birthday message for Alexa, he's also wearing a similar ring!

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Alexa previously described her bond with KD as "genuine" and a "giant blessing." She said, "It really warms my heart every time I watch something related to the two of us kasi it's a two-way thing. If he got strength from me, I got strength from him, too."