Aljur Abrenica Reveals That The Biggest *Misconception* About Him Is That He’s ‘Babaero’

Aljur Abrenica has been the talk of the town since his controversial split with his ex-wife Kylie Padilla. In the months following their breakup, the actor was rumored to be dating Vivamax star AJ Raval, and on Valentine's Day this year, the two confirmed their relationship status. However, netizens continued to accuse Aljur of cheating on Kylie even after the actress herself defended AJ on Instagram.

"Wala namang issue sa akin. Hindi naman ikaw ang naging problema namin sa relationship namin before,” Kylie reveals in her IG conversation with AJ. “Hindi ko na rin alam paano gagawin sa sitwasyon. Pinaliwanag ko naman na sa mga tao na hindi ka third party. Hay.”

In a recent interview, however, the actor admits that he *cheated* on his ex-wife. "Yeah, totoo naman. Ina-admit ko yun, may pagkakamali ako. The biggest mistake [ko] ay hindi ako nagkaroon ng time sa kanila, nagkaroon ako ng takot to provide," he says, clarifying that his mistake doesn't make him "babaero", which he says is the biggest ~misconception~ about him.

"Hindi ako babaero. Binibigay ko talaga lahat, pagsusuyo, anything that I can think of that will make her happy, ginagawa ko. But still, may mga pagkakamali ako noon kasi hindi pa ako ganoon ka-mature."

Despite the struggles they went through in their marriage, Aljur says that he will always *love* the mother of his children.

"Hindi na mawawala yun. You can love a person naman from afar. May pinagsamahan naman kami, it just so happened na hindi na talaga [nag-work]," he says. "There are other ways to make it work, like co-parenting, I watch over them and make sure that I’m responsible. I’m getting better to be capable na masustentuhan yung kailangan kong sustentuhan."