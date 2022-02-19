Aljur Abrenica Clears Up Issue About That ~Viral~ Valentine's Day Photo With AJ Raval

Aljur Abrenica has cleared the air about the viral photo that circulated on Valentine's Day with AJ Raval.

On February 14, a photo of Aljur and AJ made the rounds online when they were spotted at a resort in Tanauan, Leyte.

Apparently, people took the photo out of context as Aljur recently cleared the issue about the photo and said that it was a work trip. In an exclusive interview with Pep.ph on February 17, the actor said, "We were invited sa mga cooperatives sa powerplant doon. Sa DORELCO sa Leyte."

"We were blessed to grace their inauguration kasi may bagong bukas silang radio station," Aljur added.

Aljur clarified, "Yung kumakalat sa balita, yung hotel lang e. 'Di naman kami nag-stay doon. Trabaho 'yon e. Pupunta ako. Kumain lang kami doon and nagbihis to freshen up para sa show. Siyempre, Valentine's, nagkataon lang tapos picture, tapos parang ang dating, parang ilang araw kami doon."

Aljur reiterated that he and AJ didn't stay in the hotel and added, "Sila lang ang gumagawa ng drama na yan, kung ano gusto nila makita, pero trabaho 'yon."

Backing up Aljur's statement is a post from DORELCO that indeed, he and AJ appeared as guests at a ribbon-cutting ceremony:

Aljur and AJ were first spotted holding hands at a mall in October 2021. At the time, AJ confirmed that Aljur was "courting her" and that they were in the process of getting to know each other. The news came following Aljur's split from his wife Kylie Padilla in April.