Was Alodia Gosiengfiao's Cryptic Post Directed Toward Wil Dasovich? 'Please stop using our past as content'

Did Alodia Gosiengfiao just direct a message toward Wil Dasovich?

The gamer-cosplayer and entrepreneur posted a cryptic message on Facebook on August 13, Saturday, in what appears to be a foreign language.

Fans confirmed in the comments section that Alodia used the Al Bhed language from the video game Final Fantasy.

Copy-pasted into an Al Bhed to English translator, here's what Alodia actually had to say:

"'Maraming bawal' in my past relationship? Ok, I didn’t know 'maraming bawal' na pala ang to sleep with other girls since 2018 when you’re still in a relationship. 'Di ba basic lang yun? TBH, I think we are happy with our present. Me, I am. Please stop using our past as content."

Although Alodia didn't mention who she was referring to, fans will know that Wil confirmed he and Alodia were officially dating in February 2018.

In a report by Manila Bulletin, Alodia apparently replied to a netizen in the comments, who asked, "So bakit hindi ka na lang umalis sa relationship na 'yon? When your partner sleeps around with other girls, you leave. Hindi rin ba basic 'yon? Or ako lang marunong umalis sa relationship 'pag tinatarantado na?"

Alodia was said to have answered, "Siyempre you give second chances and believe na he will change for the better but…. (slightly smiling face emoji)."

Alodia's reply seems to have already been deleted.

In the August 8 episodes of Wil's podcast Superhuman, he guests his personal assistant, Shavina, who answers questions sent in by listeners.

"You’ve been working for Wil for a number of years now. What general advice [can you] give him?"

Shavina: "Three years na po. General advice? Gawin niya lang po kung anong gusto mong gawin na alam mong makakapagpa-happy sa 'yo. And then yung reduce lang ng mga stressful ano, tsaka alam kong successful ka, competitive (laughs)."

Wil: "Pa'no 'ko makaka-improve sa buhay ko? Anong puwede kong gawing iba?"

Shavina: "'Wag ka lang pong magbago sa sarili mo or 'wag ka lang magbago sa mga taong nakapaligid sa 'yo."

Wil: "Nagbabago ba 'ko?"

Shavina: "Hindi, kasi siyempre, on the past… 'Di ba, ang daming nabago? Bawal ganito, bawal ganyan..."

Wil: "Okay, you’ve said enough. Got it."

Shavina: (laughs) Bukingan na ba 'to?

Could Alodia be reacting to this part of Wil's conversation with Shavina?

Alodia confirmed in November 2021 that she and Wil had broken up.

"We tried to work things out many times but some things are not meant to be," she wrote in an FB post. Alodia got engaged to her boyfriend, businessman Christopher Quimbo, in July.

Wil, meanwhile, has been rumored to be dating actress Madeleine (previously "Carla") Humphries, whom he has featured frequently in recent vlogs.

